Frequently wash your hands with antibacterial soap or sanitizer to ensure the next epidemic-level pathogen has built up an immunity.
Make sure any bat or pangolin meat you cook reaches 165 degrees Fahrenheit in order to kill all bacteria.
Keep calm by remembering that the U.S. pharmaceutical industry is working around the clock to find the most profitable vaccine.
Become an epidemiologist by earning your doctorate of public health (DrPH). Johns Hopkins has the best program for sure, but also maybe consider applying to Drexel as a safety school? It’s not that we don’t think you’ll get into Hopkins, it’s just, you know, always smart to have options. Philly’s actually supposed to be a pretty cool city.
If you believe you’ve contracted the disease, ask your employer about dying-from-home options.
Limit the amount of people your germs could potentially spread to by sneezing directly into the mouth of the person nearest to you.
Be sure to isolate any sick family members in a separate room to ensure a clean headshot.
We hear good things about turmeric, so maybe give that a shot.
Remove any infected blood that may be running through your circulatory system.
Be vigilant if traveling on a commercial airline. If you believe a passenger may be infected, be prepared to rush the cockpit and crash the plane to save America.