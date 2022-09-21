Gutsy, an eight-part docuseries starring and produced by Hillary and Chelsea Clinton, aims to shine a light on bold, brave women. Here are the best moments from the new Apple+ show.
Hillary Clinton Authorizes A Coup D’État
Dedicating the event to little girls everywhere, Hillary Clinton bravely overthrows a Latin American government despite not having the power to do so.
Chelsea Grills Hillary On Benghazi
Never breaking from the the tone of their usual mother-daughter banter, Chelsea administers a rigorous 11-hour interrogation of her mother’s handling of the Benghazi attack.
Touring The Set Where Hillary Pretended To Walk In The Woods
Hillary seems almost relieved to reveal the reflective solo walks she took in the woods after losing the 2016 election were 100% staged.
Hillary Gets Knocked Out Cold
In the episode “Gutsy Women Fight,” Hillary steps into the Octagon with Ronda Rousey, who knocks Hillary out cold and then follows up with a devastating roundhouse kick before the former secretary of state hits the canvass.
Chelsea Takes The Gom Jabbar Test
When Chelsea and her mom visit the Bene Gesserit sisterhood, popularized by the Dune novels and films, the younger Clinton must place her hand in a box of pure pain that will kill her if she removes it.
Bill Clinton Moseys Into The Frame To Sexually Harass Every Interviewee
President Clinton makes a ton of cameos and, summoning up his famous charm, manages to sexually harass each and every woman his wife and daughter interview.
Female Senator Jello Wrestling
Who could forget when the gals had several current and former women of the Senate on the show to compete in a bikini jello wrestling competition?
Hillary Lets Chelsea Call Her Mom Just This Once
For everyone’s comfort, Chelsea goes back to calling her Secretary Clinton immediately afterward.
Repeatedly Breaking The Fourth Wall To Remind Viewers To Feel Inspired
According to producers, this was the only way for the cold, unmoving co-stars to connect with audiences.
Chelsea Double-Crosses Hillary
In the shocking season cliffhanger, Chelsea announces she’s the one who leaked emails from Hillary’s 2016 presidential campaign.
Hillary Drops In On A Walmart Board Meeting
In a total girlboss move, Hillary convinces members of the board on which she once served to vote down a wage increase for hundreds of thousands of low-level employees.
The Clintons Thank Mariska Hargitay For Bringing Sex Trafficker To Justice
The Law And Order: SVU star sits uncomfortably as the Clintons lavish praise on her for arresting so many notorious criminals on TV, always is less than an hour.
Chelsea Punches A Random Stranger
Sometimes the gutsiest thing you can do is embrace chaos and all its consequences.
Distracted Hillary Keeps Bringing Up Jeffrey Epstein In Conversation With Firefighter
In a segment spotlighting a courageous female firefighter, an obviously concerned Hillary repeatedly wonders aloud if her husband is a pedophile.
Alex Jones Breaches The Perimeter
In the second episode, viewers can faintly hear the sound of Alex Jones screaming as he and his camera crew are escorted off the premises by security.
Roast Of Monica Lewinsky
The fourth episode features the Clinton ladies and guest Nikki Glaser slinging 120 minutes of R-rated insults at the former White House intern.
A Mother’s Wisdom
Hillary gives her daughter advice on how to use black site operators to destabilize entrenched regional forces, as a woman.
Interview With Ghislaine Maxwell
There are few women who can say they stood up to the anti-child-sex-trafficking establishment and didn’t squeal on any of their rich friends.
Killing Off Community Organizer Juana Chaves
After spending an entire day talking about the woman’s local activism, the Clintons murder Chaves in a dark surprise twist no one sees coming.
Hillary Tries Elote
In an effort to promote cross-cultural understanding, corn is consumed.
The Whole Thing Is Just Nice
According to your mom.