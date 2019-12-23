Boyhood:
Proved that working for a long time on something is basically the same as it being good.
This movie won Best Picture at the Oscars this decade, so it is therefore one of the best movies of the decade.
Wes Anderson’s attention to detail in his eighth film cements his place in history as the director with the most time on his hands.
This gorgeously animated feature stands out as one of the top seven Spider-Man movies to premiere in 2018.
Not technically a movie, but have you seen it?
Kathryn Bigelow’s film about the decade-long manhunt of Osama bin Laden injected just the right amount of inspiration needed to sustain another decade or so of fighting in the Middle East.
The David Fincher-directed story of Facebook’s founding offered Jesse Eisenberg an extremely rare opportunity to play someone he’s hotter than in real life.
This heartwarming conclusion to the adventures of Woody, Buzz, and all their friends marked the first time many children saw their parents cry. The older generation was never able to regain the upper hand after showing such weakness, thus allowing Generation Z to claw its way into a post of dominance from which it will never be dislodged.
This beautiful film showed that moments of real beauty can sometimes come about when treating your housekeepers like shit.
The third film in the Before trilogy, this romantic drama catches up with the two iconic lovers played by Julie Delpy and Ethan Hawke in the year 2179 when they are both cybernetic robots struggling to balance married life with raising two young androids.