Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Politics

Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

A leaked memo from the Never Back Down super PAC provided a helpful plan of action for Gov. Ron DeSantis to follow during Wednesday night’s debate. The Onion examines the best strategies from the document.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Make Your Mouth As Wet As Possible

Make Your Mouth As Wet As Possible

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Voters love a well-lubricated mouth!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Run

Run

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

If you start to get nervous, just run. Any direction, as fast as you can. It’s much better than having to stomach you trying to say something.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Stab U.S. Flag Lapel Pin Into Eyes

Stab U.S. Flag Lapel Pin Into Eyes

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

If you aren’t willing to suffer, then do you even love the United States?

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

If Relevant, Refer To Them As ‘Blacks’

If Relevant, Refer To Them As ‘Blacks’

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Word choice is very important when referring to minority communities, and the term “Black” ensures everyone knows what you mean.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Just Act Natural, Okay? Can’t You Just Be Normal For ONCE, You Goddamn Freak?!

Just Act Natural, Okay? Can’t You Just Be Normal For ONCE, You Goddamn Freak?!

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

(They kind of lost their temper here.)

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Perform Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’ Right Up Top

Perform Schubert’s ‘Ave Maria’ Right Up Top

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

If you can hit all the high notes in this classic of the mezzo-soprano repertoire, then no one—absolutely no one—is going to question your right to be on that stage.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Take A Sledgehammer To A Watermelon

Take A Sledgehammer To A Watermelon

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

A bona fide crowd-pleaser.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Just Be Smooth, Baby

Just Be Smooth, Baby

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Keep it chill, like you’re cruisin’ on the strip with your top down, shades on at night, the flashing city lights dancing to the infectious rhythms of the funky beat. You’re outta sight, jack, you’re outta sight.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Never Let Them See You Cry

Never Let Them See You Cry

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Better to let it all out in the bathroom afterwards than to give Vivek Ramaswamy the satisfaction of seeing how badly his words hurt you.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Use Words

Use Words

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

A list of possible words DeSantis could use includes “when,” “made,” “but,” and “buckle.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Attack Skydance Media

Attack Skydance Media

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

The memo recommends the 2024 candidate attack the production company behind such films as Geostorm and Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts at least three to five times throughout the evening.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Do Not Laugh For Any Reason

Do Not Laugh For Any Reason

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Everyone hates it when you laugh.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Maintain Erection Throughout Entire Debate And Tell Audience That Fact

Maintain Erection Throughout Entire Debate And Tell Audience That Fact

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Reminding the audience that he is still turgid every 15 to 30 seconds with a well-placed “I’m hard, by the way” or “Yup, still hard” will help the governor combat perceptions that he is weak.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Milk Yourself Dry Beforehand So Milk Doesn’t Come Out On Stage

Milk Yourself Dry Beforehand So Milk Doesn’t Come Out On Stage

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

You don’t want to be labeled “Milky DeSantis” by rivals.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

If All Else Fails, Start Scatting

If All Else Fails, Start Scatting

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Should you ever get overwhelmed by opponents bringing up your flagging poll numbers, simply start snapping and vocalizing nonsense syllables in time, getting louder and louder until everyone else goes quiet. Then you can take center stage and begin dancing around wildly!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Listen To Your Heart, And Always Share Your Truth

Listen To Your Heart, And Always Share Your Truth

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Remember that saying what is honest from deep down is always the right move. Just be your authentic self, and the right people will resonate with your message!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Keep Hands At 10 And 2 On The Podium

Keep Hands At 10 And 2 On The Podium

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Safety first!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Only Piss Your Pants A Little Bit

Only Piss Your Pants A Little Bit

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

If you get nervous, you can piss your pants, but only make a little dot. Don’t let it be so much that it goes down your leg, allowing the other candidates to see or smell it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

List All The State Capitals

List All The State Capitals

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

You did such a good job memorizing them, so if you get cornered, you can begin listing every U.S. state capital to show you’re more intelligent than your opponents.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Charm Voters With Posh British Accent

Charm Voters With Posh British Accent

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

The PAC was hopeful that putting on a sexy British accent would make DeSantis sound smarter as well as distract from his overall appearance.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Do Not Look The Silent, Heaving Mickey Mouse In The Audience In The Eye

Do Not Look The Silent, Heaving Mickey Mouse In The Audience In The Eye

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Although a large, man-sized Mickey Mouse will be sitting in the debate audience staring directly at DeSantis and breathing heavily, the governor is not to make eye contact.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Use 3 To 5 Dog Whistles Per Ethnic Group

Use 3 To 5 Dog Whistles Per Ethnic Group

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Ultimately, the easiest way to connect with GOP voters.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Swallow Vivek Ramaswamy Whole

Swallow Vivek Ramaswamy Whole

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

DeSantis was instructed to show dominance by walking up to his opponent, inhaling, and swallowing Ramaswamy in one fell swoop.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Give Yourself A Black Eye And Say A Migrant Did It

Give Yourself A Black Eye And Say A Migrant Did It

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

According to the memo, DeSantis should make a fist, repeatedly punch himself in the face, and then scream, “An undocumented did this! An undocumented did this!”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

Only Refer To Trump As ‘O Holy One, O God In Heaven’

Only Refer To Trump As ‘O Holy One, O God In Heaven’

Image for article titled Best Strategies From Ron DeSantis’ Leaked Debate Memo

Even though he’s an opponent, DeSantis is only to refer to Trump as “our Heavenly Father” or “the one true God.”

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Christians Explain Why Jesus Was Too Liberal

Everything Trump Did In Georgia To Try To Overturn The 2020 Election

Conservatives Explain Why Libraries Should Be Defunded

Homepage

Advertisement