Why should your relationship lack romance just because you can’t touch, feel, or experience your partner in the same room ever again? If you’re dating someone long-distance, here are the best ways to keep the spark.
Visit Each Other
Set aside an entire weekend devoted to putting an enormous amount of pressure on your relationship.
Surprise Them
Yes, you’re long-distance, but that doesn’t mean every now and then you can’t jump on a plane and—hold on, whose pants are these?
Remind Yourself That Things Sucked When You Lived Together, Too
Maybe the problem is just you.
Enlist
Who knows? Maybe you’ll be stationed at the same base.
Maintain A Vertical Distance Rather Than A Horizontal One
It’s much easier to feel connected to someone knowing you’re hovering 500 miles above them in the sky rather than 500 miles across the state.
Sexting
It’s always nice to get another set of eyes on dirty messages before sending them to your coworker.
Delude Yourself Into Thinking That You Can Make It Work, Despite Feeling Them Drift Away a Little More Each Day
It’s okay. Everything is okay.
Create A Timeline
Having an end date in sight can help shrink that distance, so mark your calendar for when you’ll be reunited in the same city and quietly wondering if you missed your best chance to end things.
Do Your Taxes Together
Many couples who live together are forced to talk about money regularly, which you can replicate by making an evening out of maintaining your up-to-date tax records.
Send Them A Skywriting Message
Something like “Get your ass back home” will remind them exactly why they moved away in the first place.
Spend $100 On This Bracelet Thing
I guess if you touch yours, theirs will vibrate? Whatever, just hand over the money.
Shoot President Reagan
That’ll show them how important they are to you.
Yell Loud So Your Partner Can Hear You Across The Country
Phone calls are no substitute for getting to hear your loved one’s actual voice.
Virtual Vacay
You can’t travel together right now, but there are online experiences that will allow you and your S.O. to spend time dwelling on how shitty a substitute this is.
Carve Their Name Over And Over Into Your Flesh
Nothing sustains true love like an unhealthy obsession.
Screenshot Arguments
Make-up sexting is way hotter when you’ve got a historical backlog of your quarrels ready to unleash at any time.
Ask Them Every Waking Moment If They’re Cheating On You
They’ll appreciate it, it shows you care.
Break Up
You may not be together, but at least you’ll always be able to storm off and crawl back to each other next week.
