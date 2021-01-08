Betsy DeVos Apologizes For Ever Being Complicit With Something As Toxic As Public Education

WASHINGTON—Following her decision this week to resign as President Trump’s education secretary, Betsy DeVos apologized Friday for ever being complicit with anything as toxic and reprehensible as public education. “I can no longer associate myself with an administration that, despite its many achievements, has failed to dismantle a corrupt system under which money from hardworking taxpayers is shamelessly funneled into our schools,” said DeVos, adding that she now regretted having taken the Cabinet position, which forced her to forsake so many of her deeply held views on education policy. “It is simply unconscionable. Right now, in tens of thousands of schools across America, children are being educated without paying a single dime for the privilege. And while there are praiseworthy exceptions, the vast majority of educational institutions in this country are being operated by people who aren’t even trying to turn a profit. I will not spend another day enabling this disgraceful scandal.” DeVos went on to state that she looked forward to returning to the private sector, where she could resume undermining public education by making millions of dollars in campaign contributions.