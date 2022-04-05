CHICAGO—In what she described as a major step forward after months of psychological evaluation, a therapist at online mental health provider BetterHelp confirmed that her session with a client Tuesday had led to a significant breakthrough in sellable patient data. “It’s been a long road, but she was finally able to talk about her trauma in a way that will permit our advertising partners to target her buying habits,” said counseling psychologist Sarah Hargrave, who admitted that the deep-seated sources of her client’s emotional issues had made her question whether his debilitating anxiety could ever truly be monetized. “I definitely feel like we got somewhere today and were able to identify several consumer behaviors that we can continue to exploit going forward. The way she allowed himself to be vulnerable, to cry a little, and then to open up about her childhood in a way that will enable the marketing messages she sees on her screen to be optimized—it was really inspiring.” Hargrave went on to state that she could not disclose the name of her client, as that would be an inexcusable breach of professional ethics.