Beyoncé, Taylor Swift Make Grammy History

Beyoncé broke the record for most Grammy wins by a female artist after receiving her 28th award at the 63rd annual Grammys, while Taylor Swift became the first woman to win album of the year three times. What do you think?
“Okay, but music isn’t about winning awards, it’s about making money.”
Rosemary Powell • Casino Pit Boss
“I guess it’s time we all accept that Beyoncé really isn’t going back to Destiny’s Child.”
Lester Wallace • Elevator Operator
“Composer George Solti better start working on overcoming death if he wants to hold onto his lead.”
Gilbert Mills • Light Bulb Installer