Bezos Steps Down As Amazon CEO

Jeff Bezos officially stepped down as Amazon’s CEO on Monday to focus on other projects, like his space exploration company Blue Origin, but will remain the e-commerce company’s executive chairman and largest shareholder. What do you think?

“I’m impressed he stayed as long as he did. I’ve heard the working conditions there are terrible.” Randall Arnspiger, Assistant Life Coach

“Hopefully, he has some money saved up.” Rosaline Barrentine, Systems Analyst