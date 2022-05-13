The White House has announced it will partner with internet providers to lower the cost of high-speed internet plans for 48 million low-income Americans, providing plans of at least 100 Megabits per second of speed for no more than $30. What do you think?

“If Biden was serious about affordable internet, he’d share the White House wi fi password.” Lorraine Clayville, Oenologist

“You’ve got to hand it to Biden. The man isn’t afraid of a neutered version of an idea that was mainstream a decade ago.” Jeff Cecire, Unemployed

“I approve of this as long as applying for the program is unnecessarily complicated.” Wade Stebbing, Grief Assessor