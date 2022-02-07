WASHINGTON—Signaling a potential change in strategy after a tumultuous first year, Biden administration officials confirmed Monday they were considering a pivot to a good presidency. “While we’re confident that the nation needed flailing, directionless leadership, we are starting to realize that what Americans want is a president who is good at his job and not bad at his job,” said press secretary Jen Psaki, who also relayed concern from Democratic insiders that it was an extremely risky move to try and be successful and popular instead of being despised, inept failures. “We’ve been focused on underperforming expectations and backtracking on key campaign promises, but now we’re thinking of changing course and concentrating on becoming effective for a while. There are some concerns from advisors that a transition to high approval ratings and strong support from the American people goes against the normal Democratic brand, but we think it might be worth a chance.” At press time, sources reported the administration had decided to back down from pivoting to a good presidency due to growing anxiety about the spending that would entail.

