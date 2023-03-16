Biden Administration Under Fire For Breaking Child Labor Laws After Half Of Cabinet Revealed To Be Under Age Of 10

WASHINGTON—Drawing swift rebukes from regulators and industry activists, the Biden administration came under fire Thursday for breaking child labor laws after half of the federal cabinet was revealed to be under the age of 10 . “We’ve confirmed that there are department heads as young as six running agencies like the Department of Agriculture and the Justice Department,” said industry watchdog Stephanie Wilson, confirming that White House chief of staff Jeff Zients would often pay the minors in candy to complete routine tasks such as completing the President’s Daily Brief with crayons and construction paper. “You can’t just put a toddler named Mason in an oversized suit, give him the nuclear football, and tell him to head up the largest security apparatus in the world, but apparently that’s not a problem for President Biden and the Department of Defense. This isn’t merely an egregious violation of basic labor laws . Many of these cabinet secretaries are scared and don’t know where their parents are.” At press time, the White House had responded to such criticism by pointing to its many teenage cabinet members such as 17-year-old Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.



