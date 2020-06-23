Biden Agrees To 3 Debates With Trump

The Joe Biden campaign announced Monday that the former vice president will participate in three previously scheduled debates against Donald Trump, while criticizing the Trump campaign’s push to add more debates and to help pick the moderators. What do you think?

“Best two-out-of-three still wins the presidency, right?” Mark Althoff • Unemployed

“They should let Trump be the moderator so it doesn’t appear biased towards Biden.” Kelly Grieshammer • Shampoo Artist

“No, thank you.” Aaron Koch • Rug Consultant