Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

President Biden officially announced his bid for reelection Tuesday morning, saying in a solemn launch video that he wants to “finish the job” he started when the country was racked by a deadly pandemic, a reeling economy and a teetering democracy. What do you think?
“Who better to capture my weariness?”
Donny Latimer, Unemployed
“If he needs the money to retire that badly, maybe he should just have a fundraiser.”
Hank Brennan, Building Climber
“Okay, but can anyone tell me if this is the most important election of my lifetime or not?”
Renee Sheridan, Bookmark Artist