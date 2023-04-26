Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

President Biden officially announced his bid for reelection Tuesday morning, saying in a solemn launch video that he wants to “finish the job” he started when the country was racked by a deadly pandemic, a reeling economy and a teetering democracy. What do you think?

“Who better to capt ure my weariness?” Donny Latimer, Unemployed

“If he needs the money to retire that badly, maybe he should just have a fundraiser.” Hank Brennan, Building Climber

