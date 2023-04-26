America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!
American Voices

Biden Announces 2024 Reelection Bid

President Biden officially announced his bid for reelection Tuesday morning, saying in a solemn launch video that he wants to “finish the job” he started when the country was racked by a deadly pandemic, a reeling economy and a teetering democracy. What do you think?

“Who better to capture my weariness?”

Donny Latimer, Unemployed

“If he needs the money to retire that badly, maybe he should just have a fundraiser.”

Hank Brennan, Building Climber

“Okay, but can anyone tell me if this is the most important election of my lifetime or not?”

Renee Sheridan, Bookmark Artist