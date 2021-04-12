Biden Announces Gun Control Executive Actions

President Biden announced several executive actions to tackle gun violence that include regulations on “ghost guns” and other effective but limited measures, while acknowledging the difficulties in passing any gun legislation through congress. What do you think?

“If Congress refuses to pass ineffective gun legislation, Biden has no choice but to do it hi mself.” Ron Mosley • Naptime Scheduler

“Firing a couple shots from my M16 into the air to celebrate.” Bedelia Villaire • Unemployed