American Voices

Biden Approves Controversial Oil Drilling Project In Alaska

The Biden administration approved a massive $8 billion drilling project in Alaska for oil company ConocoPhillips, drawing objections from environmental groups who say it will speed up the climate breakdown and undermine food security. What do you think?

“This is the kind of bipartisan destruction people wanted when they voted for Biden.”

Buck Gallizeau, Unemployed

“If protesters have a better idea to speed up our climate breakdown, I’m sure the government is all ears.”

Daniel Mello, Blackjack Dealer

“Okay, but let’s start fresh with stopping climate change tomorrow.”

Kim Lytie, Plan Consultant

