Biden Authorizes U.S. Military To Shoot Down Any Harmful Greenhouse Gases That Enter Nation’s Airspace

WASHINGTON—Signing an executive order that would place the policy into effect immediately, President Joe Biden announced Wednesday that he had authorized the United States military to shoot down any harmful greenhouse gases that enter the nation’s airspace. “With this executive order, I’m directing the military to use all weapons at their disposal to wipe out any carbon emissions attempting to slip into the country’s atmosphere,” said Biden, adding that military intervention was necessary to defeat the hostile fumes threatening the lives of our citizens. “Any carbon dioxide, methane, or fluorinated gases caught entering the air from industrial or agricultural processes will be shot on sight.” At press time, the U.S. had launched airstrikes on several dangerous smog clouds above the nation’s largest cities.

