Biden Begs Migrants Not To Come To U.S. Until There Enough Cells To Imprison Everyone

WASHINGTON—Emphasizing that his administration was doing everything in its power to remedy the situation, President Joe Biden gave a speech Wednesday in which he begged South and Central American migrants not to come to the United States until there were enough jail cells to imprison everyone. “To every man, woman, and child thinking of crossing the border, I urge you to wait until we have the resources in place to intercept, arrest, and incarcerate all of you,” said Biden, who added that the Department of Homeland Security would be working around the clock to erect enough tents, holding pens, and interrogation rooms to accommodate what is expected to be the highest yearly number of apprehensions at the border in the past two decades. “In just a few months’ time, I’m confident we’ll have the cement floors, thin blankets, and barbed wire we need to keep everybody locked up for weeks, if not months, at a time. Believe me, you don’t want to show up here right now, with everyone all crammed together and stacked on top of one another. Just be patient. Soon we’ll have so many new detention centers along our southern border you won’t even recognize the place.” Biden also issued an appeal specific to asylum seekers, asking them not to make the arduous journey north until the United States had enough planes gassed up and ready to take them back to where they came from the moment they arrived.