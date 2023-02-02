Biden Casually Tells National Prayer Breakfast He’s Been To Heaven Several Times

WASHINGTON—As he transitioned from an anecdote about how his personal faith had allowed him to overcome many hardships in life, President Joe Biden casually mentioned during the National Prayer Breakfast Thursday that he had been to heaven several times. “You know, all this talk of prayer reminds me of the promised land, a place where I’ve been something of a regular over the years,” said Biden, who went on to describe many instances in which he had died and found himself in an eternal afterlife where he rubbed elbows with the likes of John McCain, Ted Kennedy, Joan of Arc, and Ray Liotta. “It’s a really cool place, paradise. I was actually there this morning. If you think this catering is good, wait until you’ve tried the never-ending ambrosia in the Kingdom of God. Always seems a shame when I’m jolted back to life and have to return to earth.” After a few closing remarks about how God was currently beckoning him to walk toward the light, the president ended his speech by closing his eyes and collapsing to the floor.