President Biden, two years into his term and facing a Republican-led House for the first time, delivered his State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress last night. What did you think of the speech?

“There wasn’t enough groveling to me specifically.” Russ Melendez, Unemployed

“I hope I’m giving State of the Union speeches that good when I’m 80.” Kelly DiToma, Confection Expert