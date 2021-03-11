Biden Dogs Sent Back To Delaware Following ‘Biting Incident’

President Biden’s two German shepherds were sent back home to Delaware after the youngest of the dogs, Major, had what sources described as a “ biting incident” involving a member of White House security. What do you think?

“I heard Obama had to do the same thing with Rahm Emanuel.” Marty Oakes, Cordwainer

“‘Delaware,’ right. I’ve used that one on my kids, too.” Sarah Rosen, Playground Manager