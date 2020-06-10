Biden Flattered His 1994 Crime Bill Suddenly Starting To Receive So Much Attention

WILMINGTON, DE—Saying that he was surprised but delighted that his decades-old work still had so much resonance with the present moment, presumptive Democratic Party presidential nominee Joe Biden reportedly expressed Wednesday how flattered he was that his 1994 crime bill was suddenly starting to receive so much attention. “Of course, when I was writing the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act, I thought it was one of my better pieces of work, so it’s definitely gratifying to see so many people giving it their attention so many years later,” said the former senator and vice president, adding that while the 1994 bill that led to increased police budgets and incarceration rates had previously been widely shared in smaller circles, he was impressed to see it discussed by an increasingly wider audience. “Sure, people discussed it when it came out, but the sad truth is that most legislation ends up in the dustbin of history, and people forget all the work the writers put into their bills. I did think we had something special with this act, though, and it’s nice to see now that it really means something to so many people. I don’t want to toot my own horn too much, but honestly, I think it’s recommended reading if you want to really understand what’s going on in America today.” At press time, the Biden campaign announced that they would be capitalizing on the new attention his legislation was receiving by publishing it as an ebook on the campaign’s online store.