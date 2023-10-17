America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Biden Insists U.S. Can Back 2 Wars In Israel And Ukraine

Joe Biden has strongly insisted that the U.S., “the most powerful nation in the history of the world,” can back two wars in Israel and Ukraine at the same time as the conflict in the Middle East continues to deepen. What do you think?

“I bet we could half-ass four wars if we had to.”

Joslyn Martinez, Skin Technician

“As long as we have enough weapons to destroy ourselves at home, we’ll be fine.”

Nate Chapparo, Unemployed

“Phew, my concern with the U.S. backing Israel was that I thought we weren’t equipped to do it.”

Jason Hernandez, Test Scorer