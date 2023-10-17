Biden Insists U.S. Can Back 2 Wars In Israel And Ukraine

Joe Biden has strongly insisted that the U.S., “the most powerful nation in the history of the world,” can back two wars in Israel and Ukraine at the same time as the conflict in the Middle East continues to deepen. What do you think?

“I bet we could half-ass four wars if we had to.” Joslyn Martinez, Skin Technician

“As long as we have enough weapons to destroy ourselves at home, we’ll be fine.” Nate Chapparo, Unemployed

Advertisement