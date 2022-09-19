Narrowly avoiding a strike, White House officials negotiated a tentative deal with railway unions that would allow workers to take off unpaid time for medical appointments without penalty. What do you think?

“Thank God, I was worried I’d have to find something else to throw myself in front of.” Brianne Genkov, Puberty Coach

“As long as they’re not taking time off to see their families.” Kendrick Stewart, Soap Latherer