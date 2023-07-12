Biden OKs Sending Controversial Cluster Bombs To Ukraine

The Biden administration plans to provide Ukrainian troops with controversial weapons known as “cluster munitions,” a battle tool that has been banned by more than 100 nations and lambasted by human rights groups for indiscriminately killing civilians. What do you think?
“Whatever it takes to escalate the war to a deadlier stage.”
Carlos Healey, Admiralty Lawyer
“If we don’t arm our allies now, who are we going to go to war with in 20 years?”
Amber Keizer, Anthem Lyricist
“We shouldn’t let human rights concerns hinder our fight for human rights.”
Philip Hadsell, Unemployed