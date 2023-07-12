America's Finest News Source.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Biden OKs Sending Controversial Cluster Bombs To Ukraine

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

The Biden administration plans to provide Ukrainian troops with controversial weapons known as “cluster munitions,” a battle tool that has been banned by more than 100 nations and lambasted by human rights groups for indiscriminately killing civilians. What do you think?

“Whatever it takes to escalate the war to a deadlier stage.”

Carlos Healey, Admiralty Lawyer

Watch
Biden Announces Nation Can Stay Up Till 9:30 Tonight
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Biden Administration Under Fire For Breaking Child Labor Laws After Half Of Cabinet Revealed To Be Under Age Of 10
April 27, 2023
Biden Asks Americans To Come Sit By Him And Keep Him Company Until The End
June 26, 2023

“If we don’t arm our allies now, who are we going to go to war with in 20 years?”

Amber Keizer, Anthem Lyricist

Advertisement

“We shouldn’t let human rights concerns hinder our fight for human rights.”

Philip Hadsell, Unemployed