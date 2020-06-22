Biden Outraises Trump For First Time

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign raised $80.8 million in May compared to the Trump campaign’s $74 million, the first month of the election since Bernie Sanders dropped out the race and endorsed Biden for president. What do you think?

“When did political fu ndraising become all about the money?” Arlene Garnsey • Subscription Cancellation Tech

“I had a pretty lucrative May myself, but you don’t see me bragging about it.” Conrad Doyle • Systems Analyst

“I donated the same amount to each of them so it wouldn’t look like I was being political.” Alan Martino • Plywood Carpenter