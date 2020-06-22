America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Biden Outraises Trump For First Time

Opinion

Former Vice President Joe Biden’s campaign raised $80.8 million in May compared to the Trump campaign’s $74 million, the first month of the election since Bernie Sanders dropped out the race and endorsed Biden for president. What do you think?

“When did political fundraising become all about the money?”

Arlene Garnsey • Subscription Cancellation Tech

“I had a pretty lucrative May myself, but you don’t see me bragging about it.”

Conrad DoyleSystems Analyst

“I donated the same amount to each of them so it wouldn’t look like I was being political.”

Alan MartinoPlywood Carpenter

