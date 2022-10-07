President Joe Biden has taken executive action to change U.S. policy on marijuana, pardoning all prior federal offenses of simple marijuana possession, while also urging state governors to follow suit and asking federal officials to start a review process of how marijuana is classified. What do you think?

“Sounds like Bid en’s dealer got picked up.” Tommy York, Power Distributor

“If we legalize marijuana possession, then people are only going to get harder drugs planted on them by the police.” Sonja Riley, Scale Operator