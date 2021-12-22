President Biden has announced that next month, the government will start mailing free at-home Covid test kits to any U.S. household that requests one to help stop the spread of the omicron variant. What do you think?

“I wonder which lucky citizen will win all 500 million.” Darlene Fernholz, Salon Sweeper

“Thanks, but I wouldn’t want to take one from someone whose life is worth living.” Norton Ambrutis, Urgent Care Greeter