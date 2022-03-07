WASHINGTON—In an apparent phishing attack that has severely compromised U.S. national security, sources confirmed Monday that President Joe Biden had inadvertently provided the military’s nuclear launch codes to a hacker who emailed him pretending to be the Pentagon. “I am general of the pentigon [sic] and we have recently detected an issue with your account and need to confirm you are president, so please send nuclear codes as verification ASAP,” the scammer’s email read in part, reportedly prompting a confused Biden to send over the highly sensitive codes in the hopes it would prevent him from getting permanently locked out of his government computer. “You can electronic mail the confidential information to our secure top secret address nuclearcodes@pentagon.tv. In addition to nuclear codes, please send $2, 000 USD in Apple gift cards for milatary porposes [sic].” According to reports, the flummoxed commander in chief later called his grandchildren to ask if they knew how to reset the nuclear codes.