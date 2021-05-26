Biden, Putin To Hold Summit In Geneva

President Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet next month in Geneva amid escalating tensions that include Russian cyberattacks, election interference, and the poisoning and detainment of Alexei Navalny. What do you think?
“I wonder what they’ll pretend to talk about.”
Daniella Benson, Unemployed
“Meeting celebrities is just another perk of becoming president.”
Ravi Tharoor, Callus Sander
“Now the world will finally see who’s taller.”
Guillermo Miller, TV Show Recapper