WASHINGTON—Following a magnitude 7.2 earthquake that devastated Haiti’s southern peninsula, President Biden announced Thursday that he was honoring the country’s request for aid with a deportation order that would return a Haitian-born American doctor to his homeland. “To our friends in Haiti, let me assure you: h elp is on its way from the United States,” said Biden, who directed Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to apprehend Dr. Emmanuel Pierre-Prince, an East Orange, NJ oncologist, and send him back to his native country along with several dozen Haitian asylum seekers. “Dr. Pierre-Prince is well-regarded in his field, and we hope to have him out of detainment and on the ground in Haiti as soon as possible. In the months ahead, we hope to assist with your rebuilding efforts by expediting the deportation of Haitian engineers, scientists, construction workers, and more—as many Haitians as we can find. While we’re at it, we may also send some Dominicans back your way. So please know you are not alone in this crisis.” The president went on to add that he would be implementing a “one-in, 50-out” policy for any Haitian seeking refugee status in the United States as a result of the devastating earthquake.