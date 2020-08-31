America's Finest News Source.
ShopSubscribe
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Biden Resumes In-Person Campaigning

SEE MORE: Vol 56 Issue 35
Vol 56 Issue 35Opinion

Former Vice President Joe Biden will begin visiting voters in battleground states across the country after the pandemic forced his campaign to halt in-person events earlier this year. What do you think?

“Thank God I live in a state where my vote is irrelevant.”

Stella Ebden, Greeting Card Supplier

Advertisement

“You make a stronger connection with voters when you personally infect them with something.”

Mark Peabody, Systems Analyst

“Is there maybe someone else they could send that might appeal to more voters?”

Paul Scholer, Tire Inflationist

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Onion

Blue Lives Matter Supporters Say Kyle Rittenhouse Not Reflective Of Most Peaceful Apologists For Police State

The Best Cities To Live In For Fans Of Rock And Roll Museums And The Cleveland Browns

Russian Scientists Grip Heads In Agony As Telepathic Laika The Dog Emerges From Smoldering Crater

Return To School ‘Whatever,’ Report Nation’s Angsty Teens