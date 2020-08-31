Biden Resumes In-Person Campaigning

Former Vice President Joe Biden will begin visiting voters in battleground states across the country after the pandemic forced his campaign to halt in-person events earlier this year. What do you think?
“Thank God I live in a state where my vote is irrelevant.”
Stella Ebden, Greeting Card Supplier
“You make a stronger connection with voters when you personally infect them with something.”
Mark Peabody, Systems Analyst
“Is there maybe someone else they could send that might appeal to more voters?”
Paul Scholer, Tire Inflationist