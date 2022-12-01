We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Five cars rented by President Joe Biden’s Secret Service detail for his Thanksgiving weekend trip to Nantucket mysteriously burst into flames a day after he left, with the cause of the fire still under investigation. What do you think?

“Why are people so quick to read into five of the president’s cars catching fire?” Wayne Mondesi, Coin Inspector

“A real captain would have gone down with the ship.” Trent Harrison, Ranch Hand