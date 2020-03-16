America's Finest News Source.
Commentary

Biden, Sanders Go Head-To-Head In Debate

Commentary

Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders took the stage last night in the first one-on-one debate of the Democratic presidential primary, though due to coronavirus concerns there was no live audience and the podiums were kept six feet apart. What do you think?

“They still want to become president with everything going on in the world right now?”

Cedrick Gass • Monastery Attendant

“It’ll be nice once the coronavirus scare is over and they can go back to debating with their noses touching.”

Georgeanna Greenfield • Shed Carpenter

“I was impressed with both of their abilities to live this long.”

Graham Adams • Amateur Police Informant

