Commentary

Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill

President Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package aimed at helping the country recover from the pandemic and includes up to $1,400 in direct payments to individuals. What do you think?

“How could Trump allow this to happen?”

James Otto • Tactical Strategist

“As a lifelong Republican, I will be buying my new road bike with a heavy heart.”

Nathan Montoya • Systems Analyst

“Woohoo! Free money that I already worked for and paid to the government.”

Belinda Fitzgerald • Rubbernecker

