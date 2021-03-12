Biden Signs $1.9 Trillion Covid Relief Bill

President Biden signed into law the $1.9 trillion coronavirus economic relief package aimed at helping the country recover from the pandemic and includes up to $1,400 in direct payments to individuals. What do you think?
“How could Trump allow this to happen?”
James Otto • Tactical Strategist
“As a lifelong Republican, I will be buying my new road bike with a heavy heart.”
Nathan Montoya • Systems Analyst
“Woohoo! Free money that I already worked for and paid to the government.”
Belinda Fitzgerald • Rubbernecker