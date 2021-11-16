President Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will invest in the nation’s roads, bridges, mass transit, broadband infrastructure, and build a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers. What do you think?
“When should I expect my bridge to arrive?”
Manny Palombo • Bocce Coach
Advertisement
“I wouldn’t want to be a pothole right now.”
Felipe Eastman • Mycologist
“If the bill was ‘bipartisan,’ then why was Biden the one signing it?”
Madison Dionne • Collage Artist