President Biden on Monday signed into law a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill that will invest in the nation’s roads, bridges, mass transit, broadband infrastructure, and build a nationwide network of electric vehicle chargers. What do you think?

“When s hould I expect my bridge to arrive?” Manny Palombo • Bocce Coach

“I wouldn’t want to be a pothole right now.” Felipe Eastman • Mycologist