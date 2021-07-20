Biden Transfers First Detainee From Guantánamo Bay

The Biden administration has transferred a detainee from Guantánamo Bay detention camp to Morocco, marking the first time a prisoner has been released since Biden took office and could signal the president’s intent to eventually close the U.S. military prison. What do you think?

“But his memories will last a lifetime.” Mateo Compardo, Pyrotechnics Expert

“Let’s hope the guy can live a life free of the crimes he was never even charged with committing.” Oliver Spang, Debate Coach