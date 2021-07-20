Biden Transfers First Detainee From Guantánamo Bay

The Biden administration has transferred a detainee from Guantánamo Bay detention camp to Morocco, marking the first time a prisoner has been released since Biden took office and could signal the president’s intent to eventually close the U.S. military prison. What do you think?
“But his memories will last a lifetime.”
Mateo Compardo, Pyrotechnics Expert
Advertisement
“Let’s hope the guy can live a life free of the crimes he was never even charged with committing.”
Oliver Spang, Debate Coach
“If Biden keeps it up, he should be able to close the camp by his 20th term.”
Susan Peebles, Oceanic Journalist