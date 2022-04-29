WASHINGTON—In a new strategy developed by top White House advisors and Democratic consultants, President Joe Biden reportedly tried to boost his approval ratings Friday by showing a little ankle. “Oops—well, will you look at that,” said Biden in an address to the American people, lifting the hem of his pants leg to expose the skin around his ankle bone and raising his eyebrows suggestively at the sight of the bare flesh. “La-di-da-da, now that sure is some nice ankle. If you’re good, you can see the other one, too. Just wait for the second term, and I just might get all the way up the shin.” At press time, Biden’s poll numbers had plummeted beyond what was previously thought imaginable.