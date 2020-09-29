Biden, Trump Meet In First Presidential Debate

Former Vice President Joe Biden And President Donald Trump will go head-to-head in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight in the first of three scheduled debates, with topics focusing on Covid-19, the economy, and the Supreme Court. What do you think?

“To ensure my vote stays objective, I’m going to hold off watching until after November 3.” Mark Adams • Scooter Mechanic

“I don’t think it’s right to be holding debates this close to an election.” Rich Newman • Systems Analyst