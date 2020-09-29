America's Finest News Source.
America's Finest News Source.
American Voices

Biden, Trump Meet In First Presidential Debate

Vol 56 Issue 39Opinion

Former Vice President Joe Biden And President Donald Trump will go head-to-head in Cleveland, Ohio, tonight in the first of three scheduled debates, with topics focusing on Covid-19, the economy, and the Supreme Court. What do you think?

“To ensure my vote stays objective, I’m going to hold off watching until after November 3.”

Mark AdamsScooter Mechanic

“I don’t think it’s right to be holding debates this close to an election.”

Rich NewmanSystems Analyst

“I hope those needy Cleveland voters know this counts as a campaign stop, too.”

Jessie Hauser • Battery Charger

