When I first heard the rumors that President Biden might be running for re-election in 2024, I was shocked. Let me get this straight: Biden wants to be president later. But he’s already president now? I’m sorry, but with all due respect, Mr. President, you can’t have it both ways.

First of all, that’s a lot of presidency for one guy. Do we see any other current presidents throwing their hats into the ring? No, and that’s because no one else has such audacity.

I ask you, what will happen to the presidency that Biden has now if Biden becomes president in 2024? Will someone have to temporarily take over as president today while he’s busy being president later? Or will he hang onto both presidencies, ultimately starting to neglect the presidency he already has?



Let’s be very clear about this: Joe Biden expects to be the president in the past, present, and future. I’m no math whiz, but by my count that’s three presidential terms. And that, Mr. President, is illegal according to something called the Constitution of the United States.

It’s an act of hubris, and it’s criminal.

Even worse, I fear Biden’s presidency today will completely cease to exist all together, slowly fading away into the past as he gets deeper into his later presidency. And it will all be due to Biden’s arrogance and greed. Is that what you want, Mr. Biden? For the present to disappear as time moves on?

Shame on you, sir!

As my grandmother used to say, you can’t have your toast buttered on both sides. You must choose. You are welcome to be president now, or you can be president later. But if you are president later, you must not be president now. Heck, you can even be president 30 years ago, but you must first surrender being president of the present and president of the future.

So choose a side, Mr. President: now or later.