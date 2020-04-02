Bidet Sales Skyrocket During Coronavirus Pandemic

As grocery stores and online retailers struggle to keep toilet paper in stock due to Americans panic-buying paper products, bidet sales have increased up to ten times what they were before the pandemic. What do you think?

“Wouldn’t it be simpler to just stop going to the bathroom until this whole pandemic thing blows over?” Alan Hynde • Lotion Processor

“No thanks. I just can’t get used to the idea of cleaning yourself with water.” Dee Bromilow • Blimp Steward

Advertisement