Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Breaking News

Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Start Slideshow
Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Following Florida’s decision to release new standards for teaching African American history in schools, The Onion examines the biggest benefits slaves got from slavery.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

2 / 25

‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’

‘Uncle Tom’s Cabin’

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

A whole book written about them! Wow!

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

3 / 25

Learned A Valuable Lesson About Trusting White People

Learned A Valuable Lesson About Trusting White People

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Sometimes education is painful, but ultimately we’re all the better for it.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

4 / 25

Hard Work Is Its Own Reward

Hard Work Is Its Own Reward

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

No amount of personal freedom beats knowing that you did your best.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

5 / 25

Fair Reparations

Fair Reparations

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

What? Not yet? Jesus Christ.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

6 / 25

Descendants Got To Use The Shazam App

Descendants Got To Use The Shazam App

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Although it wasn’t available for several hundred years, the descendants of Black slaves in the Americas now get the privilege of using this app to identify songs in bars and cafés.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

7 / 25

Sex With Thomas Jefferson

Sex With Thomas Jefferson

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

From a young age, enslaved woman Sally Hemmings got the enviable privilege of coerced intercourse with one of America’s Founding Fathers.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

8 / 25

Harriet Tubman On The $20 Bill

Harriet Tubman On The $20 Bill

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Any day now, probably.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

9 / 25

Accurate Description In Some History Books

Accurate Description In Some History Books

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

What better boon for being forced to work than to have their struggles accurately chronicled on some occasions.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

10 / 25

Legacy Admissions For Their Children Into Slavery

Legacy Admissions For Their Children Into Slavery

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Slaves born to slaves were automatically given a huge leg up when it came time to enter into perpetual forced labor.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

11 / 25

Slave Trivia Night

Slave Trivia Night

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

The majority of plantations held a trivia night once a week that included free beer and hot dogs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

12 / 25

White People Last Names

White People Last Names

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Throughout the 400 years of the transatlantic slave trade, Africans got to exchange their traditional tribal names and heritage for fun white people surnames.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

13 / 25

Eight-Figure Salary

Eight-Figure Salary

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Most Americans are unaware that being a slave was one of the highest-paying jobs in U.S. history.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

14 / 25

Freedom From Overbearing Parents

Freedom From Overbearing Parents

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Being sold off to a different plantation hundreds of miles away was a great way for slaves to get pesky Mom and Dad off their backs.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

15 / 25

Intoxicating Sense Of Danger

Intoxicating Sense Of Danger

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

From the potential of being killed for trying to escape to being assaulted at any moment by an angry master, slaves got to experience that incredible rush from living life on the edge.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

16 / 25

Free Supervision

Free Supervision

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Whether sleeping, eating, working, or talking to one another, slaves were given a network of overseers to make sure they were regularly whipped and didn’t escape.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

17 / 25

Didn’t Have To Endure The Jim Crow Era

Didn’t Have To Endure The Jim Crow Era

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

A nightmarish period of violence for Black people that the vast majority of slaves were able to avoid.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

18 / 25

Unlimited Access To Cotton

Unlimited Access To Cotton

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

While they were enslaved, slaves were provided exclusive access to some of the biggest cotton fields in the United States.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

19 / 25

Getting To Learn How Much You Cost

Getting To Learn How Much You Cost

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Most people have no idea how much they would cost if they were sold at a human market, but slaves were lucky enough to get the opportunity to know exactly where they stood.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

20 / 25

Never, Ever Having To Go To School

Never, Ever Having To Go To School

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

While so many people get bogged down in the complicated and expensive American school system, slaves got the opportunity to start on their dream job from day one.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

21 / 25

Free Tirades Delivered By Some Of The Most Powerful Slave Owners In America

Free Tirades Delivered By Some Of The Most Powerful Slave Owners In America

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Slaves were fortunate enough to get a front row seat to see some of the most powerful and influential businessmen in America while getting beaten and whipped during their violent diatribes.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

22 / 25

Got To Make Rich People Richer

Got To Make Rich People Richer

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

A luxury that billions of people still enjoy to this day.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

23 / 25

All The Suffering They Could Ever Ask For

All The Suffering They Could Ever Ask For

Image for article titled Biggest Benefits Slaves Got From Slavery

Slaves received unlimited suffering at no extra charge.

Advertisement
Previous Slide
Next Slide

24 / 25

You’ve Made It This Far...

You’ve Made It This Far...

Florida Teachers Explain How They Teach History Without Mentioning Race

Craziest Reasons People Are Afraid Of Teaching Critical Race Theory In Schools

Quiz: Could You Pass A History Class In Ron DeSantis’s Florida?

Back To Homepage

Advertisement

25 / 25