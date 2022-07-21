In an anecdote that delighted fans and illustrated the actor’s commitment to his character, Tom Holland revealed that before taking on the role in 2016, he traveled to rural Minnesota in order to spend a week getting to know the real-life Spider-Man and helping out around his bait shop.
Tom Holland Spent Time With The Real-Life Spider-Man To Study The Role
The Moon Knight Panel Will Now Take Place In Hall C
Fans were shocked when Marvel announced the Q&A with the streaming show’s cast had been moved to a different auditorium.
Movies Are Expensive
Fans were interested to learn that movies in general, and particularly the ones made by Marvel, cost a lot of money. Sometimes even more than $1 million!
Deadpool 2
Marvel announced it’s been a few years, so they’re making Deadpool 2 again.
Penn Badgley Joins MCU As Gaffer
The You and Gossip Girl star confirmed he would be working on the lighting for the new Fantastic Four movie.
Some Weird-Looking Guy In A Tight Outfit Is Going To Shoot A Space Cannon With His Mind At A Guy Who Is Going To Say Something Confident Yet Snarky Before A Long Battle Ensues, Ultimately Resulting In A Hard-Fought Victory For The Movie’s Hero
Officially confirmed for the studio’s next 8,000 releases.
The Movies Will Get Louder
Taika Watiti confirmed firsthand that the studio gave all Marvel writers, directors, and producers two choices, to either make the movies better or make the movies louder, and they unanimously decided to go with the latter.
There Are More Important Things To Get Mad About Online
As this information has been under lock and key for years, even the most die-hard Marvel fans were surprised when the Russo Brothers announced that there are a plethora of more important issues and injustices to be upset about on the internet, so maybe fans needed to spend a little less time screaming at each other in the replies about this stuff.
The Queen Gave The Order For Princess Diana’s Death
A long-rumored theory among casual watchers and Marvel fans alike, the Comic-Con audience went absolutely wild upon Kevin Feige’s revelation that Queen Elizabeth II was indeed the one who commissioned the death of the late Princess Diana.
Marvel Is Spelled With An ‘M’
The studio has finally dispelled a longstanding misconception, as about half of Marvel fans had been calling it “Narvel.”
Marvel Will Now Unchain Its VFX Animators From Their Desks And Allow Them To See Their Families Again
Many Comic-Con attendees were touched and deeply moved to hear that Marvel would finally allow its VFX animators to be unchained from their desks and go home to visit their loved ones for a weekend before being forced back into their windowless offices and allowed no contact with the outside world for months.
Renovated Kitchenette
Marvel Studios revealed a complete overhaul of its office kitchenette, complete with a new espresso machine and plenty of room to work and snack.
Marvel Thought It Had The Rights To Paddington Bear But It Doesn’t And Now It’s Fucked
Goddamn, they already dropped hundreds of millions of dollars into the thing.
Marvel’s Going To Keep Crankin’ Out These Movies Until The Sun Goes Black And The Earth Crumbles To Dust
Although this was already a theory circulating among many fans of the comic books, Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel will keep releasing movies ad infinitum until the last drop of human blood has spilled and the final whispers of the universe have been snuffed out.
Chris Pratt Has A Lot Of Free Time
Dozens of Comic-Con attendees spotted the Avengers actor milling about the premises long after the panel ended, asking pretty pathetic, leading questions about what Marvel fans had planned for the rest of the day.
If Any Marvel Actors Disobey Disney, They Are Chemically Castrated
This revelation wasn’t fans’ favorite thing to hear, but few were surprised by the fact that the Walt Disney Co. gives Marvel actors a specific itinerary for every waking moment of their lives, and if any of their stars dare to deviate from this meticulous plan in any way, they suffer the grave consequences of chemical castration.
The Flash Is A D.C. Character
Thanks, we looked really fucking stupid at the Marvel afterparty in our red patent-leather getup.
Chadwick Boseman Is Dead
In one of the most memorable bombshells at Comic-Con, Marvel shocked fans when it announced the cast of the upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and revealed that beloved actor Chadwick Boseman had passed away on Aug. 28, 2020.
Kevin Feige Wants To Try Acting But He’s Worried He’s Not Handsome Enough
The Marvel Studios president revealed he’s always wanted to be a star, but he gets really bad stage fright, and also he’s scared he’s too old now, anyway.
She-Hulk’s Skin Hue Has Been Changed To Azure
Why not?