The 94th Academy Awards will take place this Sunday, March 27, but not all movie fans are happy with the films, actors, and personnel up for awards this year. The Onion looks at the biggest snubs for the Oscars 2022.



Denis Villeneuve (Dune): Though his film earned 10 nominations, the director was overlooked in an awkward situation where everyone in the Academy thought someone else was going to vote for him.

Lady Gaga (House Of Gucci): Do you know how difficult it is to do so many Italian accents in one film?

Godzilla, King Kong (Godzilla V. Kong): It’s a shame not to see either powerhouse performer nominated, but it was likely a situation where two co-stars split the vote.

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Fans consider it a classic sign of Oscar snobbery that this film wasn’t even nominated in the Best Spider-Man Picture category.

Chris Paul: Not nominated even though the nation’s uncles are yelling from the next room that he deserves an Oscar for getting that foul call.

Ben Affleck (The Tender Bar): Despite nominations by the Golden Globes and SAG, Affleck will have to settle for dating Jennifer Lopez.

Bruce Willis: It just seems like the guy deserves a win this year, doesn’t it?

Jared Leto (House Of Gucci): Has refused to stop staying in character as Paolo Gucci, which means his performance is still technically in progress and thus ineligible for awards.