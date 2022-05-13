No, it’s not because of you. While all your friends may be abandoning you to move to smaller towns, it’s part of a nationwide trend. Here are the top reasons why Americans are leaving big cities.
Commute Times Not Long Enough
By leaving the city, Americans can often double or even triple their commutes.
Couldn’t Cut It In Hollywood
Hey, it’s not for everyone! You gave it a shot, but it’s time to go home now.
Seeking Housing That’s Almost Affordable
The cost of housing is pushing Americans to more rural locations, where they’re very nearly able to make ends meet.
Larger Grave Plots
You’ll pay less for almost double the space your corpse would occupy in the city.
Amtrak Coupon
If the nation doesn’t use this Amtrak credit by the end of the month, it will expire and that will be money wasted.
To Muse On The Healing Tonic Of Wildness
More than ever, city dwellers are taking to the woods to live in complete isolation as they craft transcendentalist texts about the beauty of solitude.
Crime
Many are looking for a safer, cleaner place to do their drugs.
Getting Lost
Millions of traveling Americans never return to the big city simply because they’re unable to find their way back home.
Not Enough Animal Mayors
Cities simply do not elect non-humans to office at the same rate that small towns do, and such political divides are encouraging migration nationwide.
Desire To Experience More Allergies
Sure there are plenty of allergens in the big city, but even more sniffling and wheezing is to be had in the countryside.
Lack Of Foraging Options
Cities have become cement monoliths with limited greenery, forcing more Americans to seek sustenance from suburban gardens.
They’re Reopening The Mine
Who needs the big-city rat race when you can earn an honest living down in the pit?
To Legitimize Plot Lines Of Hallmark Christmas Movies
In an effort to legitimize made-for-TV movies in which a businessman goes home for Christmas and falls in love with a local woman, a lot of Americans are moving back to the small towns where they grew up.
Makes Them Look Bigger
Someone who appears to be 5-foot-9 in New York City will by comparison appear 6-foot-3 in a smaller city like Tulsa or Tampa.
High Cost Of Rent
For the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Manhattan, it’s possible to move to a smaller state, like Maine or North Dakota, run a successful campaign for office, and move into the governor’s mansion.
Fentanyl
The good stuff’s out in the ’burbs.
Lost Their Keys To Their City Apartments
Unfortunately, many Americans have misplaced their keys and are now forced to move out of cities to find a new place to live.
Mom’s Basement Actually Not That Bad
It’s fully furnished, the landlord won’t raise the rent, and in-unit laundry is free. Seriously, what more could you want?