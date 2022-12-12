The new hit Netflix documentary series Harry & Meghan follows the ups and downs of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s whirlwind courtship, relationship, and now marriage. Here are the biggest revelations from the series so far.
From Their Point Of View, They Are Perfect
Just one of the perks of producing a documentary about yourself.
Harry And Meghan Have Big Plans To Monetize Their Fame
Drama unfolds over the Netflix series as the two try to find a strong enough platform to explore their moneymaking ventures in a serialized way.
Archie Has A French Accent
No one knows how he developed it, but it’s become the greatest shame of the royal family.
Meghan Wore Neutral Colors To Blend In With The Furniture
Out of respect for the queen, Meghan often wore a neutral palette and sometimes placed a lampshade on her head.
Harry Couldn’t Keep His DVDs Of Quentin Tarantino Films When He Renounced His Title
Everything had to stay at the palace, even the movies that Tarantino wrote but didn’t direct.
Monarchy Still Exists In England
Not in, like, a fairy tale or in some tiny country, but it actually exists in modern-day England, with smartphones and everything.
Harry and Meghan Are A Bland, Boring Couple
You’ll still watch all three episodes and read every thinkpiece on it, though.
They Still Love Attention
You’re dead wrong if you think they stepped away from royal duties to get out of the public eye.
Meghan Wasn’t The Worst Choice
After all, she’s not Irish.
They Spend One Day Every Few Months Being With Each Other
It may sound excessive, but they are very in love.
The British Media Initially Supported Harry And Meghan’s Union
They only turned on her once they found out she wasn’t a white person doing blackface.
Charles Doesn’t Exist
When asked about their relationship with King Charles III, both Meghan and Harry responded, “Who?”
Harry Didn’t Know Hitler Was Real
He explained he wouldn’t have worn that ill-fated Nazi costume in 2005 had he realized it was based on real life.
They Are Not Allowed To Use Big Ben To Tell The Time Anymore
Now that they are not royals, they must find out the time from their own timepieces.
Jazz Is Forbidden In Buckingham Palace
Spontaneous, unstructured notes have no place in polite society.
Harry Is Acclimating To California By Attending Sketchy Casting Calls
This is an easier way to fit in than taking an exploitative agricultural job.
Meghan Wore Raunchy T-Shirt When Meeting Queen
She had no idea it was against palace decorum to wear her T-shirt that said “Boner Inspector.”
Britain Has Sort Of A Sticky Past With Race
Turns out there was some less-than-cool stuff going on across the pond for a few hundred years.
Harry Hasn’t Thought About Mother Even Once
He says he may get around to remembering Princess Diana at some point, but he has so many projects now.
It’s Three Episodes Too Long
Less of a revelation and more of a standard Netflix docuseries.
