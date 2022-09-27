On Sept. 21, 2022, New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a sweeping $250 million civil suit against Donald Trump and three of his adult children. Here are the biggest revelations from the filing.
Eric Trump And Rudy Giuliani Were Legally Married In 2017 For Tax Purposes
In hindsight, it should have been obvious they would pull a move like this.
Trump Spent $60 Million At An Arby’s In 2021
The former president reportedly only bought three sandwiches, but that is apparently what he believed they cost.
Trump Inflated Value Of His Golf Course By Stating ‘Lord Of The Rings’ Was Shot There
Trump allegedly claimed that his Westchester County golf courses were a profitable tourist attraction and the sole shooting location for the blockbuster fantasy trilogy.
Trump Earned All Of His Money Selling Amway Products
And it’s still not too late for you to do the same!
Barron Trump Was Listed As An ‘Exotic Plant’ For Tax Purposes
The benefit is not yet clear to investigators, but this detail is clearly stated in several seized documents.
Trump Has A History With The Law
Many may be surprised to discover Trump has been involved in other fraudulent business deals and is even connected to a riot at the U.S. Capitol.
§ Is A Pretty Cool Symbol
All around a spot-on choice by lawmakers.
It’s Really Hard To Estimate The Right Value Of A Building
A billion? $300,000? How can we expect anyone to look at a building and just correctly guess the value of it without inflating it for personal gain?
Eric Trump Attended Meetings With His Father
Nothing illegal about it, just shocking that the younger Trump was even allowed in the same room as Donald.
It’s Polling Well
This set of crimes is up five points with Trump’s base.
Trump Got Favorable Loans With Pictures Of Him Holding Huge Wads Of Fake Cash
Lenders who eagerly doled out low-interest loans had no idea the big shot clutching fistfuls of $100 bills was using fake currency.
Tiffany Was Once Again Excluded From Family Scheme Time
Always the odd one out, Trump’s youngest daughter was left out of her family’s beloved pastime of conniving.
Trump Exaggerated Valuations Of Eric’s Flesh
Trump claimed son Eric was appraised at $3,000 to $5,000 at a NYC flesh market, but experts claim no self-respecting sex trafficker would value the man at more than a couple hundred bucks.
President Trump Lies To The IRS Like The Rest Of Us
Just when you thought you were the only slick person to ever lie on documents for the IRS, you are apparently just as big of liar as he is.
Shit, Did You Even Do Your Taxes This Year?
Oh god, did you forget to do your taxes this year? You have to wonder if the IRS is coming for you next.
Kushner Keeps It Clean Again
We dare you to find the boy’s fingerprints on any of this. You can’t!
Trump Inflated The Number Of Breasts Ivanka Has
Letitia James’ thorough investigation found Ivanka has two breasts, not the three or four that Trump claimed.
Trump Refused To Claim Barron As Dependent
Frankly, this is just sad.
It’s Okay To Inflate How Much Money You Make As Long As You Don’t Make The Numbers Too High
That’s just fraud 101.
There’s Never Been A Better Time To Invest In The Trump Organization
Click here for an exclusive offer only available today!