On Feb. 28, 2023, HarperCollins will publish a memoir by controversial Florida governor and presidential hopeful Ron DeSantis. Here are the biggest revelations from his forthcoming campaign book The Courage To Be Free.
2 / 20
He Was A Child Prodigy In Bigotry
He Was A Child Prodigy In Bigotry
His memoir reveals that DeSantis was spewing hateful remarks at a college level when he was only 7 years old.
3 / 20
Unsure Where Florida Is
Unsure Where Florida Is
While he doesn’t say it outright, DeSantis refers to Florida at various points in his book as “up in the hills,” “the big island,” “bordering Honduras,” and having “that southwest sizzle.”
4 / 20
Made The Tough Decision To Let 80,000 People Die Of Covid In Exchange For A 2% Bump In Florida’s Economy
Made The Tough Decision To Let 80,000 People Die Of Covid In Exchange For A 2% Bump In Florida’s Economy
He later added that it was the most difficult sacrifice he’s ever had to ask other people to make.
5 / 20
Not An Elite Like Other Ivy League Graduates
Not An Elite Like Other Ivy League Graduates
He says it right there in the book, so now you know.
6 / 20
He Served In Iraq
He Served In Iraq
DeSantis wanted to see how we were destroying nations overseas before implementing those tactics in the United States.
7 / 20
As A Child, DeSantis Struggled To Come Out As Homophobic
As A Child, DeSantis Struggled To Come Out As Homophobic
He writes about how hard it was to open up to gay peers and teachers about how he thought their existence should be illegal.
8 / 20
The Book Features Drawings Of DeSantis’ Proposed Anti-Woke Disney Character
The Book Features Drawings Of DeSantis’ Proposed Anti-Woke Disney Character
DeSantis reportedly told Disney that if they wanted to keep their special tax status, they’d have to green-light a film franchise about a manly cat who wears a jean jacket.
9 / 20
There Was No Covid in Florida
There Was No Covid in Florida
The brave author reveals that the virus never touched a single Floridian, and that the reported 7.23 million total cases was simply a typo.
10 / 20
Growing Up In Working-Class Family Showed Him How Terribly They Need To Be Treated
Growing Up In Working-Class Family Showed Him How Terribly They Need To Be Treated
Thanks to his working-class upbringing, DeSantis learned that things could and should be even worse for everyone else than it was for him.
11 / 20
Has Malcolm X Tattoo
Has Malcolm X Tattoo
It’s not visible when he’s wearing a shirt, though the tattoo does cover most of his back.
12 / 20
His Middle Name Is Dion
His Middle Name Is Dion
Look, not all of these are gonna bombshells.
13 / 20
Studied Mime To Perfect Trump Hand Gestures
Studied Mime To Perfect Trump Hand Gestures
DeSantis attended the acclaimed École Internationale de Mimodrame in Paris to master his imitation of the former president’s hand-spreading and pointing.
14 / 20
While In The Navy, DeSantis Was Stationed At Guantánamo And Saw That Prisoners Were Given Their Rights
While In The Navy, DeSantis Was Stationed At Guantánamo And Saw That Prisoners Were Given Their Rights
He personally saw to it they were waterboarded with filtered water.
15 / 20
Stopped Working As Baloo At Disney World
Stopped Working As Baloo At Disney World
In light of his feud with Disney over the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, DeSantis stepped away from his part-time gig as the popular character from the Jungle Book movie.
16 / 20
Can Name All 50 States
Can Name All 50 States
In the third chapter, DeSantis claims he can name all 50 states in the union from memory, then lists them in alphabetical order.
17 / 20
There’s An Activities And Puzzles Section To Keep Readers Engaged
There’s An Activities And Puzzles Section To Keep Readers Engaged
Including a coloring page with six hidden AR-15s!
18 / 20
He Was Raised By Drag Queens, But Doesn’t Seem To Realize It
He Was Raised By Drag Queens, But Doesn’t Seem To Realize It
Despite multiple passages referring to “papa’s beautiful wigs” and his uncles arguments about getting stage time at a club called the Drag Strip, DeSantis is somehow still blind to the fact that all the men in his family were prominent members of a drag community.
19 / 20
Thinks America Is Good, No Matter What the Libs Say
Thinks America Is Good, No Matter What the Libs Say
So brave!
20 / 20