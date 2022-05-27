Advertisement

Our Society Is Not Philosophically Or Emotionally Intelligent Enough To Be Weighing In On This Trial List slides Our Society Is Not Philosophically Or Emotionally Intelligent Enough To Be Weighing In On This Trial After six weeks of constant analysis and content, the verdict is in: We are as a people simply too impatient, stupid, and psychologically stunted to be discussing this trial at all. Advertisement

They Don’t Appear To Be On Good Terms With Each Other List slides They Don’t Appear To Be On Good Terms With Each Other Though who knows, give it time. Advertisement

Domestic Violence Is A Refreshingly Uncomplicated Topic List slides Domestic Violence Is A Refreshingly Uncomplicated Topic Some might assume it was a fraught one, but this trial has really shown how easy it is to get to the bottom of domestic violence allegations. Advertisement

The Bailiff Seems Nice List slides The Bailiff Seems Nice It’s good to find positives where you can. Advertisement

Johnny Depp Is An Actor List slides Johnny Depp Is An Actor We’d always wondered. Advertisement

Being Very Wealthy And Famous May Sometimes Have A Mild Effect On One’s Personality And Relationships List slides Being Very Wealthy And Famous May Sometimes Have A Mild Effect On One’s Personality And Relationships It’s rare, but it has been known to happen. Advertisement

Johnny Depp Never Saw Johnny Depp Hit Amber Heard List slides Johnny Depp Never Saw Johnny Depp Hit Amber Heard In a devastating blow to Heard’s case, the man closest to her said under oath that he never saw himself strike her. Advertisement

The Most Toxic Participants In This Trial Are The Viewers At Home List slides The Most Toxic Participants In This Trial Are The Viewers At Home If you think Heard and Depp are caustic and unhinged, try looking in the mirror. Advertisement

Amber Heard Is Currently Single List slides Amber Heard Is Currently Single Johnny Depp’s loss is your gain. Advertisement

‘Jomber’ Has Yet To Catch On As Their Celebrity Couple Name List slides ‘Jomber’ Has Yet To Catch On As Their Celebrity Couple Name No one knows what you’re talking about when you say ‘Ambjo,’ either. Advertisement

Amber Heard Shit In Johnny Depp’s Toilet List slides Amber Heard Shit In Johnny Depp’s Toilet News of her unhinged behavior went viral after it was revealed that Heard willfully defecated in the privacy of Depp’s bathroom. Advertisement

Celebrities Know Each Other List slides Celebrities Know Each Other They hang out sometimes and occasionally even enter into relationships with one another. Advertisement

You Don’t See Too Many Grown Men Going By ‘Johnny’ These Days List slides You Don’t See Too Many Grown Men Going By ‘Johnny’ These Days They all prefer to be called John now. Advertisement

Relationships Are Tough List slides Relationships Are Tough Can we all just take a moment to acknowledge this truth, that relationships are hard work? Advertisement

Judges Are Human Beings, Not Life-Size Puppets Operated By Someone Hiding Under That Elevated Desk They Sit At List slides Judges Are Human Beings, Not Life-Size Puppets Operated By Someone Hiding Under That Elevated Desk They Sit At Who knew? Advertisement

Live-Streamed Celebrity Trials Are An Unimpeachable Societal Good List slides Live-Streamed Celebrity Trials Are An Unimpeachable Societal Good Full speed ahead! Advertisement

Johnny Depp Still Alive List slides Johnny Depp Still Alive You could have sworn he was dead when you accidentally ran him over on the night of Jan. 3, 2017, and then accidentally backed over him again. But the ol’ bastard is apparently still ticking. Advertisement

A Shrimp’s Heart Is In Its Head List slides A Shrimp’s Heart Is In Its Head Isn’t that nuts? We got bored watching the trial and started reading about shrimp on the internet. Advertisement

We’re Never Getting Back The Wedding Gift We Sent Them List slides We’re Never Getting Back The Wedding Gift We Sent Them It’s a nice silver one with a crank handle on the side. We’ve sent several messages over the past few years with no response yet. Advertisement

The Hard Problem Of Consciousness Is Essentially Unsolvable Due To Bio-Ontological-Phenomenological Barriers List slides The Hard Problem Of Consciousness Is Essentially Unsolvable Due To Bio-Ontological-Phenomenological Barriers In shocking testimony, one of Amber Heard’s maids confirmed that humanity will never get to the bottom of the qualitative-quantitative split and a material explanation for the arising of consciousness due to limitations inherent to the human mind. Advertisement

If Johnny Depp Was Our Boyfriend, We Would Buy A Big House And He Would Never Get Mad At Us List slides If Johnny Depp Was Our Boyfriend, We Would Buy A Big House And He Would Never Get Mad At Us The house would be a tropical beach house and we would have 16 servants and we would recreate the ice dance scene from Edward Scissorhands and kiss and never fight. Advertisement

Celebrities Can Make A Lot Of Money List slides Celebrities Can Make A Lot Of Money Apparently, you can lead a lavish lifestyle simply by being incredibly popular in show business. Advertisement

Depp Unable To Grow Back Limbs Like A Salamander List slides Depp Unable To Grow Back Limbs Like A Salamander The reason Depp’s fingertip was severed is disputed, but the fact that he needed surgery confirms his inability to sprout new appendages like a newt, salamander, or starfish. Advertisement

Celebrities Abuse Their Significant Others Just Like The Rest Of Us List slides Celebrities Abuse Their Significant Others Just Like The Rest Of Us Nothing more relatable than physical and psychological abuse of those close to us. Advertisement

People Should Use The Internet Less List slides People Should Use The Internet Less Probably the main takeaway here. Advertisement