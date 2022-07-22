The Police Were Specially Trained In Milling Around List slides The Police Were Specially Trained In Milling Around Most of the nearly 400 officers actually specialized in standing, waiting, and occasionally pacing. Advertisement

Grubhub Took Forever To Deliver Officers’ Food List slides Grubhub Took Forever To Deliver Officers’ Food This delay added at least 30 minutes to the time it took police to neutralize the gunman. Advertisement

The Police Were Unsure If Shooter Was Allowed To Keep Shooting List slides The Police Were Unsure If Shooter Was Allowed To Keep Shooting Confused officers hesitated because they didn’t know if the gunman had permission to murder at will. Advertisement

Police Couldn’t Get Into The School Because It Was Actually Surrounded By A Really Big Moat List slides Police Couldn’t Get Into The School Because It Was Actually Surrounded By A Really Big Moat No one can blame the police for the alligator-infested moat surrounding the school grounds, nor could the police do anything about the broken drawbridge. Advertisement

Students Were In Harm’s Way The Moment They Entered School List slides Students Were In Harm’s Way The Moment They Entered School By attending class at a school in the United States, students were immediately put at risk. Advertisement

The School’s Monster Truck Operator Was Asleep List slides The School’s Monster Truck Operator Was Asleep Each Texas school hires a monster truck operator to run over potential shooters, but the one on-site that day was taking a nap. Advertisement

The Teachers Waited Over 70 Minutes In The Classroom While The Shooting Continued List slides The Teachers Waited Over 70 Minutes In The Classroom While The Shooting Continued And at least one of the teachers was dead the whole time, doing almost nothing to help the students. Advertisement

The Door To Room 111 Had Trouble Locking, A Problem That Officials Have Blamed On Osbourn Dorsey, Who Invented The Doorknob In 1878 List slides The Door To Room 111 Had Trouble Locking, A Problem That Officials Have Blamed On Osbourn Dorsey, Who Invented The Doorknob In 1878 In a tragedy where everyone seems to be passing the buck, investigators have unequivocally condemned the man who paved the way for modern door locks. Advertisement

Time Is A Concept List slides Time Is A Concept There’s no difference between acting immediately and waiting 77 minutes. Advertisement

None Of The Students Provided Clear Orders Or Leadership To Law Enforcement List slides None Of The Students Provided Clear Orders Or Leadership To Law Enforcement The 376 officers present were disorganized and lacked clear direction from any of the fourth-graders, who had fallen behind on their active-shooter training. Advertisement

Several Children Used Their Last Moments To Affirm Their ‘Full And Complete Support’ For The Second Amendment List slides Several Children Used Their Last Moments To Affirm Their ‘Full And Complete Support’ For The Second Amendment We salute all young martyrs who give their lives that the rest of us may freely own a product. Advertisement

Gov. Greg Abbott Cut Over 200 Million Dollars From Texas Mental Healthcare Services List slides Gov. Greg Abbott Cut Over 200 Million Dollars From Texas Mental Healthcare Services Oh, this actually didn’t end up in the report. Weird. Advertisement

Time Flies When You’re Having Fun! List slides Time Flies When You’re Having Fun! Seventy-seven minutes feels way shorter when you’re making memories with a few hundred of your best police officer friends. Advertisement

Don’t Mess With Texas List slides Don’t Mess With Texas This statement is required to appear in all official Texas government reports. Advertisement

The Police Still Have The Capacity To Disappoint List slides The Police Still Have The Capacity To Disappoint They are constantly innovating ways to incite disgust among the general populace. Advertisement

Police Job Security Is Airtight List slides Police Job Security Is Airtight If the shit Uvalde officers pulled doesn’t get them fired, we don’t know what will. Advertisement

We Need More Police Funding List slides We Need More Police Funding This is the only logical conclusion one could draw from the report. Advertisement

The Police Are Super Sorry Or Whatever List slides The Police Are Super Sorry Or Whatever Hey, they’re not thrilled they flubbed it either. Advertisement